Slidell Junior High student arrested for terrorizing

SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Slidell Junior High student today (Feb. 28) after he posted a photo of himself and a friend with numerous firearms and knives on SnapChat.

The student also made what was perceived by other students to be a threat to their school.

The 13-year-old was transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, where he was booked for terrorizing.

Detectives learned the photo was not taken at the student’s home and they were not his family’s weapons. Measures have been taken to assure that all of the weapons in the photo have been secured. None of the weapons were ever brought to the school.

This is the fourth case this week stemming from threats made by St. Tammany Parish students that resulted in an arrest being made or a summons being issued.

Recall, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a release Tuesday (Feb. 27) detailing unrelated cases at both Clearwood Junior High and Boyet Junior High.

Sheriff Randy Smith says the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to take any and all threats seriously. The threats will be investigated and enforcement action will be taken if warranted.

“I applaud these students for coming forward and telling an adult when they observed this post on social media,” Sheriff Smith said. “Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making posts like this, even in a joking manner.”