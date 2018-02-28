× Marerro man found guilty of brutally attacking, robbing elderly woman

GRETNA – A 250-pound man who beat an elderly woman unconscious on New Year’s Eve in 2016 has been found guilty of the brutal attack.

A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before finding 39-year-old Brandon Pike guilty of aggravated burglary and second-degree battery.

Pike kicked open the front door of the elderly woman’s home in the 6600 block of 16th Street at about 1:30 p.m. on December 31, 2016, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, who was asleep in her bed at the time of the attack, was left bloodied and unconscious after Pike repeatedly punched her in the head.

She was able to call for help after regaining consciousness, and a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies found her with a swollen left eye and dried blood in and around her left ear, according to the DA’s office.

The victim recognized her attacker from around the neighborhood, so she was able to give investigator’s Pike’s first name, leading to his arrest.

Pike made off with a small television set after the attack, according to the DA’s office.