Love it, Like it, Hate it: Keto Snacks!

The keto diet is everywhere these days – which is not a bad thing, especially since it has people keeping a close eye on carbs and sugar. One of the biggest challenges, however, is finding keto-friendly snacks, especially those that are tasty, portable, and good for us!

To help bridge the gap between meals on a keto diet, we’ve got Molly’s top picks + worst bets when it comes to keto-friendly snacks. Find out more about the do’s and don’ts of going Keto from Molly’s New Year segment on all things Keto.

LOVE IT!

Plant-Based Fats | Avocado, Macadamia Nuts, “Keto Bombs” made with coconut oil

Tip: Ounce-for-ounce, macadamia nuts have less protein and fiber and more fat than other nuts, making them more keto-friendly.

Sweet Treats made with almond flour, zero-glycemic sweetener like Swerve, and coconut oil. Find tons of recipes at SwerveSweet.com or try pre-made products like Fat Snax Cookies (90 calories, 8 grams fat, 2 grams net carbs, 2 grams protein)

LIKE IT!

Jerky | too high in protein – and often too high in carbs – to be “keto” approved

Eggs | like many cuts of meat or jerky, eggs have more protein than fat, making them less than ideal for keto

Buttery Keto Bombs + sweet treats

HATE IT!

Pork Rinds | Fried and seasoned pork back, pork rinds are nearly 100% animal fat, typically loaded with sodium, often containing questionable ingredients like MSG.

Bacon “Chips” + Cheese Dip| Loaded in sodium, and depending on the brands of bacon and cheese used, can also be filled with added nitrates/nitrates and other preservatives, along with artificial food dyes like yellow #5 and #6.

