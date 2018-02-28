× How to watch 30 of this year’s Oscar-nominated movies

With just days to go before the Academy Awards, time is running out if you have yet to watch this year’s major nominees.

If there are still a few films on your to-do list, here’s a helpful guide on where to find them. If you have yet to start, well, call in sick and get watching.

“All the Money in the World”

A film based on a true-story that had as much drama behind the scenes as it did on screen.

Nominated for: best supporting actor (Christopher Plummer)

How to watch: Available for pre-order on Amazon.

“Baby Driver”

A crazy ride of a movie starring Ansel Elgort as a criminal-adjacent motorist with tinnitus. That sounds like a joke, but it isn’t.

Nominated for: best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“Beauty and the Beast”

A tale as old as time for which you really shouldn’t need a description.

Nominated for: best costume design and best production design

How to watch: Stream on Netflix. Also available for purchase and rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and Redbox.

“Boss Baby”

An animated feature about a mission-focused infant in business attire.

Nominated for: best animated feature

How to watch: Stream on Netflix. Also available for purchase and rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Redbox.

“The Big Sick”

A romantic tale with a healthy dose of laughs.

Nominated for: best original screenplay

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Redbox.

“Blade Runner 2049”

A sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic that can be summed up as such: Once more, with Ryan Gosling.

Nominated for: best cinematography, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best visual effects

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube. Also available for rent at Redbox.

“The Breadwinner”

An animated movie about a young girl living under Taliban rule who goes to extreme lengths for the good of her family.

Nominated for: best animated feature

How to watch: Stream on Netflix. Also available for purchase on Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“Call Me By Your Name”

A sun-soaked love story that will forever change how you see peaches.

Nominated for: best picture, best actor in a leading role (Timothée Chalamet), best adapted screenplay and best original song (“Mystery Of Love”)

How to watch: Available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and Redbox.

“Coco”

A whimsical animated film that blends culture, music, and family and will definitely make you cry. But you knew that; it’s Pixar.

Nominated for: best animated feature and best original song (“Remember Me”)

How to watch: Available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube. Also available for rent at Redbox.

“Darkest Hour”

Winston Churchill’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad first days in office.

Nominated for: best picture, best actor in a leading role (Gary Oldman), best cinematography, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling and best production design

How to watch: In theaters and available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube. Also available to rent at Redbox.

“The Disaster Artist”

The real story behind one of the most notorious disaster films — and not the kind Dwayne Johnson saves the world in.

Nominated for: best adapted screenplay

How to watch: Available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“Dunkirk”

A visceral WWII film that has suspense, tension and member of One Direction among its cast.

Nominated for: best picture, best director, best film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound editing and best sound mixing

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and Redbox.

“Ferdinand”

A story about an animated pacifist bull voiced by a man (John Cena) who built a career by roughing people up in a ring.

Nominated for: best animated feature

How to watch: Available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, and Redbox on-demand.

“The Florida Project”

A striking film about American poverty as told through the eyes of some rambunctious, foul-mouthed children who live in a run-down motel near the happiest place on Earth.

Nominated for: best supporting actor (Willem DaFoe)

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on Amazon, Google Play and YouTube. Also available for rent at Redbox.

“Get Out”

A social thriller that will thoroughly creep you out.

Nominated for: best picture, best actor (Daniel Kaluuya), best director and best original screenplay

How to watch: Stream with HBO subscription. Available for purchase and rent on iTunes or purchase on Amazon, Google Play and YouTube. Also available to rent at Redbox.

“The Greatest Showman”

Born entertainer P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) aims to put together the most fantastic show the world has ever seen. The good news? He’s pretty great at it.

Nominated for: best original song (“This Is Me”)

How to watch: Available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“I, Tonya”

Me, loved this movie.

Nominated for: best actress (Margot Robbie), best supporting actress (Allison Janney) and best film editing

How to watch: Available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube. Also available to buy on Redbox on demand on March 2.

“Lady Bird”

A girl from Sacramento who calls herself Lady Bird itches to spread her wings.

Nominated for: best picture, best actress (Saoirse Ronan), best supporting actress (Laurie Metcalf), best director and best original screenplay

How to watch: Available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“Logan”

A curtain call for Wolverine.

Nominated for: best adapted screenplay

How to watch: Stream with HBO subscription. Available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

“Loving Vincent”

The life of the famed artist comes to the big screen as the first fully oil painted animated feature film.

Nominated for: best animated feature

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“Marshall”

Before Chadwick Boseman suited up to become Black Panther, he put on a more conventional suit to tell the story of young Thurgood Marshall.

Nominated for: best original song (“Stand Up For Something”)

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and Redbox.

“Molly’s Game”

A poker princess bets on herself in Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut.

Nominated for: best adapted screenplay

How to watch: Available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“Mudbound”

A gripping period drama about racial tensions in the American South during WWII that will leave your stomach in knots and your mind racing.

Nominated for: best supporting actress (Mary J. Blige), best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best original song (“Mighty River”)

How to watch: Stream on Netflix.

“Phantom Thread”

A long-shot for Jennifer Lawrence’s favorite movie of the year.

Nominated for: best picture, best actor (Daniel Day-Lewis), best supporting actress (Lesley Manville), best director, best costume design and best original score

How to watch: Available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“The Post”

Never has watching people digging through papers been such a captivating tale.

Nominated for: best picture and best actress (Meryl Streep)

How to watch: Available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

“Roman J. Israel, Esq”

Another master class in acting by Denzel Washington, actor.

Nominated for: best actor (Denzel Washington)

How to watch: Available for rent and purchase on Amazon, Google Play, and Redbox.

“The Shape of Water”

A strange love story overflowing with delightful weirdness.

Nominated for: best picture, best actress (Sally Hawkins), best supporting actor (Richard Jenkins), best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer), best cinematography, best costume design, best director, film editing, best original score, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best original screenplay

How to watch: Available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube. Also available to buy on Redbox On Demand.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

[O]lllllIIIIllllllolll{{======================> [lightsaber noise]

Nominated for: best original score, best sound editing, best sound mixing and best visual effects

How to watch: Available for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Hell hath no fury like a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter.

Nominated for: best picture, best actress (Frances McDormand), best supporting actor (Woody Harrelson), best supporting actor (Sam Rockwell), best film editing, best original score, best original screenplay

How to watch: Available purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and YouTube. Also available to rent on Redbox On Demand.

“Victoria & Abdul”

A man lives out everyone’s dream and strikes an unlikely friendship with Dame Judi Dench.

Nominated for: best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling

How to watch: Available for purchase and rent on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and Redbox.