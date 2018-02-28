× Grocery delivery service launching in New Orleans area March 8

NEW ORLEANS — First, McDonald’s to your door. Now, Rouses, Costco and Petco.

Starting March 8, New Orleans area residents can order from Rouses Markets, Costco, and Petco and have their groceries and everyday essentials delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as one hour.

Instacart, a grocery delivery app, will be delivering in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish, the North Shore, Terrebonne Parish, St. Bernard Parish and St. Charles Parish soon.

Service areas include: New Orleans, Metairie, Houma, Thibodaux, Covington, Gretna, Slidell, Marrero, Mandeville, Belle Chasse, Schriever, Kenner, Lockport, Storyville, Harvey, Jefferson, Elmwood, Camp Leroy Johnson, River Ridge, Harahan, Avondale, Seabrook, Abita Springs, Goodbee, Waldheim, Saint Benedict, Madisonville, Lewisburg, Lacombe, Pearl River, Audubon, Alton, Eden Isle, Morgans, Amos, Wimbledon Estates, White Kitchen, Morgan Bluff, Avery Estates, Live Oak, Alliance, Terrytown, Timberlane, Woodmere, Estelle, Westwego, Waggaman, Nine Mile Point, Bridge City, Chalmette, Meraux, Poydras, Violet, Chackbay, Abby Plantation, White Plantation, Acadia, Choctaw, Gray, Magnolia Plantation, McBride, Ardoyne, Presquille, Bourg, Gheens, Bayou Cane, Ashland, Mathews, Saint Charles, and Raceland.

Instacart will also be hiring about 100 “shoppers” for the delivery service.

“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the New Orleans area,” said David Holyoak, General Manager. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Launching in New Orleans gives us an opportunity to expand service in the Louisiana market. We’re also excited to build a world class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible income earning opportunities for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”

