Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Chocolate Salted Peanut Butter Keto Bombs by Swerve

The keto diet is everywhere these days – which can be a good thing, since it has people keeping a close eye on carbs and sugar. And to help fill the void for keto-friendly snacks – and satisfy even the strongest sweet tooth – Ben McLauchlin of Swerve shows us how to whip up these rich, decadent “Keto Bombs” in a flash!

Chocolate Salted Peanut Butter Keto Bombs

Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients:

Chocolate Coating:

6 tablespoons coconut oil (melted) or salted butter

6 tablespoons of cocoa powder (unsweetened)

3 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

Peanut Butter Filling:

4 teaspoons peanut butter (no sugar added)

2 tablespoons cocoa butter (melted)

1 tablespoon Swerve, Confectioners

½ teaspoon kosher salt or Celtic sea salt

Instructions:

In a muffin pan, place muffin liners in 6 cups. Set aside.

Whisk together melted coconut oil, cocoa powder, and Swerve in a medium bowl. Place a tablespoon of chocolate mixture in each muffin liner. Freeze for 5 minutes.

In a separate, microwave safe bowl, whisk together melted cocoa butter, peanut butter, Swerve, and salt. Once combined, zap in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove chocolate from freezer, and add one teaspoon and a half of peanut butter mixture to the frozen chocolate coating. Freeze for another three minutes.

Remove from freezer, and add a tablespoon of remaining chocolate in each cup, covering the peanut butter mixture. Freeze for five minutes and eat.

Store in fridge or freezer in an airtight storage container. Note – If desired, let soften for 15-20 minutes before eating.

Per Serving: 190 calories, 20 grams fat, 15 grams saturated fat (all plant-based sat fat if use coconut oil), 180 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 2 grams protein.

