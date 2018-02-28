WATCH LIVE: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s candidates talk issues at Town Hall meeting

Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Chocolate Salted Peanut Butter Keto Bombs by Swerve

Posted 6:25 AM, February 28, 2018, by
Get the Skinny

The keto diet is everywhere these days – which can be a good thing, since it has people keeping a close eye on carbs and sugar. And to help fill the void for keto-friendly snacks – and satisfy even the strongest sweet tooth – Ben McLauchlin of Swerve shows us how to whip up these rich, decadent “Keto Bombs” in a flash!

 

Chocolate Salted Peanut Butter Keto Bombs

Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients:

Chocolate Coating:

  • 6 tablespoons coconut oil (melted) or salted butter
  • 6 tablespoons of cocoa powder (unsweetened)
  • 3 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

Peanut Butter Filling:

  • 4 teaspoons peanut butter (no sugar added)
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa butter (melted)
  • 1 tablespoon Swerve, Confectioners
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt or Celtic sea salt

Instructions:

In a muffin pan, place muffin liners in 6 cups. Set aside.

Whisk together melted coconut oil, cocoa powder, and Swerve in a medium bowl.  Place a tablespoon of chocolate mixture in each muffin liner.  Freeze for 5 minutes.

In a separate, microwave safe bowl, whisk together melted cocoa butter, peanut butter, Swerve, and salt.  Once combined, zap in microwave for 10 seconds.  Remove chocolate from freezer, and add one teaspoon and a half of peanut butter mixture to the frozen chocolate coating.  Freeze for another three minutes.

Remove from freezer, and add a tablespoon of remaining chocolate in each cup, covering the peanut butter mixture.  Freeze for five minutes and eat.

Store in fridge or freezer in an airtight storage container.  Note – If desired, let soften for 15-20 minutes before eating.

Per Serving: 190 calories, 20 grams fat, 15 grams saturated fat (all plant-based sat fat if use coconut oil), 180 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 2 grams protein.

 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD

