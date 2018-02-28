Cirque du Soleil Corteo comes to New Olreans Smoothie King Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Come one come all!

This weekend is the grand opening of the re-invented Cirque Du Soleil show entitled "Corteo."

The curtain call is this Friday night at the Smoothie King Center at 7:30 p.m.

I got an exclusive behind the scenes look at what it takes to set up this awe-inspiring performance.

The performers did a preview on Jackson square Wednesday morning that included juggling, gymnastics, and music creating a very unique second line.

While on the other side of the city, there is a lot of hustle behind the scenes in preparation for showtime.

"The reason you see me with the hard hat is because we are right now here at the Smoothie King Center setting up the show and getting ready for the premier this week. Right now, we have 25 technicians plus 100 people getting everything together and making sure that the stage will be ready," says they show's publicist, Maxwell Batista.

It takes over 12 hours to set up for the show which includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers, and actor from around the world.

Corteo means a joyous procession, it's a festive parade imagined by a clown.

"I this show, you feel lots of nostalgia and emotion and you have lots of breathtaking moments. You feel moved about everything you are going to see on stage," says Batista.

It's a story that is situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The show will run for a limited five performances from March 2nd to Sunday March 4th.

Click here to learn how you, too, can experience the revamped Cirque Du Soleil show, Corteo.