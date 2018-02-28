Bogalusa man to spend 10 years behind bars for sexual battery of high school girls

BOGALUSA, LA – A 36-year-old man convicted of inappropriately touching two high school students will spend the next 10 years behind bars.

District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher handed Amos A. Beliew three separate 10 year sentences on February 26, one for each count of sexual battery, and one for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

All three sentences will be served at the same time, according to the office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

A high school student contacted the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office in November 2015 to report that Beliew had abused her, and the investigation into that instance turned up another high school student with a similar sexual battery claim.

When probation officers visited Beliew, who was a convicted felon, they discovered that he was illegally in possession of a .22 caliber rifle, according to Montgomery’s office.