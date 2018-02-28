375! That’s what happens when police, the public, and the Wheel of Justice keep working

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- It's time to tally up the latest Wheel of Justice cases with suspects who went to jail. We've been keeping track of the cases, on both sides of the river and the lake.

We've told you about a bank robber in Slidell, an armed lingerie thief in Metairie, a wheeler stealer in New Orleans, and a fire station burglar on the West Bank, just to name a few.

By our count, there have now been 375 people who we've profiled on the Wheel of Justice who went from the TV screen to jail.

There's no way the Wheel of Justice is responsible for all the arrests, but we're going to keep doing our part here at WGNO. We'll keep showing you the suspects, and you keep phoning-in your tips to CrimeStoppers. Together, with great police work too, we'll put away even more suspects in the future.

If you'd like to see some of the recent success cases, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information about a crime that could help detectives make an arrest, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

