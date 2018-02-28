× 300 students battle for $65k in scholarships & prizes at New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair

NEW ORLEANS — The 62nd Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair is underway at Tulane University’s Lavin-Bernick Center.

More than $65,000 dollars in scholarships and prizes are on the line. Roughly 300 middle and high school students took part, from Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, and Saint Bernard Parishes.

The winners here go on to the State Competition at LSU next month. Their goal is to make it to the international fair in Pennsylvania in May, where more than $4 million in cash awards and prizes are at stake.

The awards ceremony is Thursday evening. Click here for more information, a detailed schedule is below:

Wednesday, Feb. 28 9:00 a.m. – noon High School Student Judging 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. High School Student Judging 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. High School Public viewing Thursday, March 1 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. High School Public viewing 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Awards Ceremony (Lavin-Bernick Ctr.)