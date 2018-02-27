Would you eat it? Meatless Ground Beef Tacos!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's Taco Tuesday, but we're avoiding meat for Lent! Test Kitchen Taylor has the perfect solution - Quinoa Tacos. It really looks like ground beef!

Quinoa Tacos

1 cup raw tri-color, white, or red quinoa 1/2 cup salsa 1 Tbsp nutritional yeast 1 packet taco seasoning 1 Tbsp olive or avocado oil Taco Shells Lettuce, shredded Tomatoes Guacamole Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once hot, add rinsed quinoa and toast for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add vegetable broth and water and bring back to a boil over medium-high heat. Then reduce heat to low, cover with a secure lid, and cook for 15-25 minutes, or until liquid is completely absorbed. Fluff with a fork, then crack the lid and let rest for 10 minutes off heat. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Add cooked quinoa to a large mixing bowl and add remaining ingredients. Toss to combine. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes and enjoy!

