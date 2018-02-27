× Watch uniformed Lafourche deputy join cheerleaders on sidelines of basketball game

THIBODAUX, LA – Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy LaShana Cooks isn’t afraid to show off her school spirit.

The LPSO posted a video this morning of Cooks joining in with a line of cheerleaders at a recent South Lafourche High School girls basketball game.

Cooks, while wearing her full uniform, falls right into place at the end of the cheer line, performing the squad’s routine like a pro.

The No. 2 ranked Lady Tarpons will take on No. 3 Neville at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Girls’ Marsh Madness in Alexandria today at 4:45 p.m.

With Cooks on the sideline cheering the team on, the Lady Tarpons are sure to go all the way.

Check out her cheer skills below: