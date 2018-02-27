× Three teens arrested for threats to two Slidell-area schools

ST. TAMMANY PARISH — Three juveniles are facing charges following separate threats made Tuesday (Feb. 27) at two Slidell-area schools.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old male student at Clearwood Junior High School was arrested after he told a teacher he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot her and his classmates. The teen told the teacher in front of the classroom of students that he would then “shoot up the school.”

The school contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the threat, and ultimately the student was booked for terrorizing.

A 12-year-old male student at the same school was issued a summons for simple assault and released into the custody of a family member after that student was overheard in the hallway saying he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. A teacher overheard the comments and the Sheriff’s Office was contacted.

A 15-year-old female student at Boyet Junior High was also arrested for terrorizing after she posted a video on SnapChat, stating there would be a murder, homicide and suicide at the school and threatened to kill people.

Slidell Police Department was made aware of the video, and they contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate. This student was booked into Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

No weapons were located at either school. In addition to the charges they are now facing, all three students will be sent for expulsion hearings.

“We will continue to actively investigate and take enforcement action whenever necessary in these cases, but we need parents’ help,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Talk to your children about the seriousness of making threats and statements that can be perceived as threats. If you or your child hears of a potential threat or sees one posted on social media, please call 911, and do not help to spread rumors by sharing and posting hearsay on social media.”

St. Tammany Parish Public School Superintendent Trey Folse echoed that sentiment.

“I want to encourage parents to talk to their children to let them know that making a threat, even in a joking or casual manner or on social media, will not be tolerated. The safety of students and staff is our priority, so each of these situations must be considered potential threats and have to be taken very seriously. Students must understand that we will contact law enforcement and there will be serious consequences,” said Superintendent Folse.​