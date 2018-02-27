Three arrested in connection with Mardi Gras shooting near parade route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The suspect wanted for shooting two people on Mardi Gras day just a block off the parade route has been arrested, along with two of his family members.

According to NOPD, Jerald Bordere, 18, was arrested Monday night at a Holiday Inn in Chalmette. His brother, 20-year-old Christopher Bordere, and his mother, Tahitian Bordere, were arrested at the same hotel.

Tips led deputies in St. Bernard Parish to the hotel.

Jerald Bordere is accused of shooting into a crowd of 10 people in the 700 block of Union Street near Carondelet Street after a fight about 3:30 p.m. Mardi Gras day.

One victim was shot in the leg, and another was shot in the head. The person who was shot in the head remains unconscious in ICU, NOPD said.

Jerald Bordere was booked on two counts of attempted murder, and also faces charges of illegal carrying of a firearm at a parade/during commission of a violent crime and illegal use of a firearm.

Christopher and Tahitian Bordere were booked for accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder.

Investigators searched the hotel room and found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Jefferson Parish.

The three suspects were also booked for possession of a stolen firearm.

NOPD detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Bordere on two charges of principal to attempted murder, as he was determined to have been at the scene of the double shooting on Union Street.