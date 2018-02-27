Saint Tammany Fishing Pier opens Thursday

SLIDELL, LA — The Saint Tammany Fishing Pier will open for the season on Thursday, March 1. On opening day, there is no admission fee. The pier has been closed for winter for the past three months.

The pier will open at 7:00 Thursday morning. Not only is it a popular spot for anglers, it’s a hit with sightseers.

After opening day, admission is $3 for everyone 12 and older. Children under 12 are just $1. Also, Thursdays are discount days for senior citizens, active duty military, and veterans; they only pay $1.

The pier is located at 54001 Howze Beach Road in the Slidell area. It’s open Thursday through Sunday, 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

If you’d like more information, logon to the pier’s website or visit its Facebook page.