Not at Costco! Don’t say ‘Nutella’ like this: there’s a new nut butter in town

NEW ORLEANS - Let the hazelnut wars begin.

Costco fires the first shot.

Costco now has its own version of Nutella, the beloved by billions creamy spread made from hazelnuts with cocoa mixed in.

It's being made under Costco's own Kirkland brand.

And you know what, it's a cheaper than Nutella.

You want to know how much people LOVE their Nutella?

Well, they're willing to fight for it.

Here's an example.

At a grocery store in France, Nutella went on sale. The store cut the price 70 percent.

And you know what happened?

Riots.

Yes, riots broke out as people lined up, fought for a place in line and fought to get a jar of Nutella with a deep, deep discount.

And the French Minister of Economy and Finance had to be called in to handle what became an emergency situation caused by the price of a nutty spread.

As for the new Costco version of Nutella, the price is seven cents cheaper than the regular shelf price for a jar of Nutella.

Of course, the real test is not just the price.

It's the taste.

And if you're a fan of Nutella, you may have to go to Costco and get one of those famous Costco samples.