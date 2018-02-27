NOPD: Missing N.O. East woman suffers from dementia

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing New Orleans East woman who suffers from dementia.

Sixty-six-year-old Deborah Jenkins hasn’t been seen or heard from since February 24, according to the NOPD.

Jenkins disappeared from a home in the 8000 block of Lehigh Street.

She stands 5’1” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing an olive color shirt and black pants.

Jenkins is in the early stage of dementia and needs her medication, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Deborah Jenkins is asked to contact Seventh District Detective Swan at (504) 658-6070.