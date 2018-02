NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 12-year-old from the Seventh Ward.

Kym Banks hasn’t been seen since around 6:30 p.m. on February 26, when his mother saw him at their home in the 1400 block of Kerlerec Street, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kym Banks is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.