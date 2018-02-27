× NOPD investigates 2 separate shootings just minutes apart

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating two separate shootings.

In the first incident, a call was received at 11:45 p.m. reporting a male victim was shot in the Fifth District near the intersection of St. Roch Avenue and North Johnson Street.

The victim arrived at University Medical Center by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

In the second incident, a call was received at 11:51 p.m. reporting a male victim arrived at Tulane Medical Center by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

If you have any information about either of these incidents please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.