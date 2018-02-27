× New study: ‘Louisiana’s 10 Dumbest Cities’

NEW ORLEANS — Roadsnacks.com has compiled a list of the “10 Dumbest Cities in Louisiana.” Apparently they made the list by measuring the school completion rates in every city in Louisiana. They aren’t saying everyone in those cities are dumb, they are basing it off of graduation percentages and dropout rates in these cities.

The criteria was based on the percentage of the population with less than a high school education over the age of 25 and the percentage of high school drop outs between the ages of 16 and 19.

Here’s Roadsnacks.com list of “10 Dumbest Cities in Louisiana.”

Crowley St. Gabriel Eunice Westwego Jennings Bastrop Morgan City Opelousas Denham Springs New Iberia

For a link to the article, click HERE.