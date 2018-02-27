× Need help paying your energy bill? TCA offering service for low-income households

New Orleans — If you need some help paying your high, winter power bill, the non-profit, Total Community Action, might be able to help you.

The program helps low-income households in Orleans parish. They’re holding several Home Energy Assistance Days in our area. Monday, they’ll be at the John P. Lyons Center Uptown, from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. No appointments necessary, first come, first served.

You need to bring a driver’s license, social security card and proof of residence and income. Here’s a list of what’s accepted/needed:

1. Valid Driver License or State ID2. Social Security Card (all members of the household)3. Proof of Residence:a. Non-Public Housing; Deeds, Home Exemption document, Lease or Rent Receipt

b. Subsidize Housing Document or Section 8 Resident Work sheets (All residence documents must be signed by Caseworker or Landlord)

4. Proof of Income: All INCOME MUST BE REPORTED FOR ALL MEMBERS OF THE HOUSEHOLD

a. Contribution letters with a copy of a valid ID of the person making the contribution (The contributor cannot be a LIHEAP recipient)

b. Last four Consecutive Check Stubs, Unemployment Benefit printout

c. Current year Benefits Award Letters (Social Security, SSI, Veterans, Pension)

d. Self- Employed – Prior Tax Year Return

e. Recently Laid off: Letter of Termination

5. Food Stamp Printout (Issuance date must be within 30 days)

6. Energy Bill /Disconnect Notice (Crisis Only)

7. Household members 18 years or older with no income must complete a Zero Income form and have a valid ID.

On Thursday, TCA will be at the Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center in the Lower Ninth Ward. Friday, you can catch them at the Behrman Center in Algiers.

Click here for more information.