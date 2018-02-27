NAACP hosts town hall meeting to get to know Jefferson Parish sheriff candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRETNA, La. -- The NAACP is hosting a town hall meeting tonight in an effort to introduce the candidates running for the next sheriff of Jefferson parish.

It’s the communities chance to ask questions and get answers to help them vote in the best lawman for the job.

It’s been decades since Jefferson Parish had an open race for sheriff... and the outcome will likely change parish politics for years to come.

Election Day is March 24th.