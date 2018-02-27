Mother Henriette Delille wanted to give her live to Jesus and help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration remembering the important contributions that African Americans have made in our nation's history.

In honor of Black History Month, News with a Twist is featuring the people and places of New Orleans and beyond that helped to shape our community.

Today we salute Mother Henriette Delille, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family.

"Mother Henriette Delille was a very holy woman, and she wanted to give her life to Jesus," Sister Doris Goudeaux told us. "She had a mystical experience where she decided to believe in God, hope in God, love God and to live and die for God. After she made that declaration she was determined to do whatever she could to promote the gospel, or to tell the story of Jesus to as many people that would listen, but especially to the free people of color and the slaves.

"Her mother died, and with her inheritance she bought a house on Bayou Road, and that became the first convent," Goudeaux continued. "She wanted it to be known that she was the founder of the community, and she left it to the Archbishop because she wanted her work to continue."

Our Black History Month series is brought to you by The King Firm.