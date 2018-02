× Hansen’s reopens: Snoball season is here!

NEW ORLEANS — Hallelujah! Hansen’s Sno-Bliz has reopened for its 79th snoball season.

Lines were out the door Tuesday evening waiting for the cloud-like shaved ice with homemade syrups. It’s one of the most popular snoball shops in the city.

With record-approaching temperatures early this week, snoball stands across the city are opening their doors.

Here’s a map of 10 of our favorites in New Orleans: