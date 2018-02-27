× Anonymous $1 million donation to help modernize UNO’s chemistry labs

NEW ORLEANS – An anonymous donor has given the University of New Orleans $1 million to upgrade and modernize the school’s chemistry labs.

“This generous gift will help give our students a first-class lab experience that will enhance their learning and engagement while at the University of New Orleans,” UNO President John Nicklow said. “I am thrilled that our students are the direct beneficiaries of this donation.”

The money will fund upgrades in the introductory chemistry lab, the quantitative analysis and instrumental analysis lab, and the organic lab, according to UNO.

New ergonomically designed work areas will be installed, as well as new lighting, washing stations, and chemically resistant benchtops and flooring.

“Since chemistry is an experimental science, substantial laboratory work is essential to develop the skills necessary to successfully enter the chemistry workforce,” College of Sciences dean Steve Johnson said. “These laboratory experiences reinforce concepts taught in the classroom and include hands-on use of modern instrumentation to solve chemical problems. Most importantly, these new laboratories will have a transformative effect on students across many disciplines in sciences and engineering at the University of New Orleans.”