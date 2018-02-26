World’s best Ooey Gooey: Belle Chasse, Louisiana at Friday Fish Fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE CHASSE, La - Have you had your Ooey Gooey lately?

Do you know what an Ooey Gooey is?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood finds the world's best Ooey Gooey at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church's Friday Fish Fry.

It's in Belle Chasse, Louisiana at the Friday Fish Fry here.

That's where fried catfish, shrimp and oysters are the entrees.

The side dishes are French Fries, white beans and cole slaw.

And then you get your just desserts.

You've got a choice.

There's an entire buffet of a bakery of what the folks from Our Lady of Perpetual Help have been baking all day.

There's chocolate cake.

There's red velvet cake.

There are chocolate chip cookies.

And there, right there in the spotlight, there's the Ooey Gooey.

Have you had Ooey Gooey before?

It's the first time for WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

He gets to share his Ooey Gooey moment with Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier.

Amos Cormier is an Ooey Gooey expert.

He loves Ooey Gooey. He knows where to find the best Ooey Gooey on earth.

Maybe it could possibly become the official dessert of Plaquemines Parish.

If you've never take a bite from the dessert that really is a blessing, here's the recipe so you can create your very own Ooey Gooey:

1 box of vanilla cake mix

1/2 cup (that's one stick) of butter, melted

3 eggs

8 ounces of cream cheese

1 pound bag (that's about 3 and 3/4 cup) powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

To make these buttery bars, mix the cake mix, butter and one egg until you've got a dough.

Press this into the bottom of a baking dish.

In a mixer, combine the cream cheese, those other two eggs, sugar and vanilla.

Spread all that over what's in the baking dish.

Bake for 45 minutes.

Let them cool.

And let them eat Ooey Gooey.