VIDEO: Double-fisting gunman tried to rob and shoot victim

NEW ORLEANS -- The NOPD is trying to find a man who used two guns to try to rob and shoot a man in the Uptown area. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attack happened at about 11:00 at night on January 30 in the 400 block of Harmony Street. Surveillance video details the moments surrounding it.

The video begins with a man who is at a car as another vehicle approaches. The man is seen closing his door a little to allow for extra room on the street for the car to pass.

The vehicle drives past the man and stops about 30 feet in front of him. Moments later, according to police, a robber exits the vehicle and carries two guns as he approaches and aims them at the victim.

For about a minute, the victim is seen searching his car and his own pockets, apparently looking for valuables. Then the video goes from bad to worse.

After trying to appease the robber, the victim takes off running. That's when the robber opens fire. The man appears to stumble as he runs away, apparently hit by at least one of the bullets.

At this point, the robber's getaway driver has made the block and picks him up so they can make their escape.

According to police, the robber got away in a red or burnt orange Ford Mustang. Also, the attacker was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the words "Who Wanted It" on the back.

The victim survived the attack. Police say the attacker, once he's arrested, will be booked with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery by shooting.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.