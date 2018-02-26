T’Challa or Zulu? Vote now to name the Audubon Nature Institute’s newest giraffe

NEW ORLEANS – The Audubon Nature Institute needs your help to name a baby giraffe born last month.

The staff at the Nature Institute has created a Facebook poll to allow the public to name the baby giraffe, who was born at the Audubon Species Survival Center on January 9.

The options have been narrowed down to two: T’Challa, after the Wakandan king of the same name from Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther movie, or Zulu, the name of an ethnic group from southern Africa and also a iconic Mardi Gras krewe.

Voting for the giraffe’s name will continue on Facebook through Sunday, March 4.

Cast your vote now!