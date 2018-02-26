× Pup News: Meet Clio

I’m Clio, not to be confused with Miss Cleo, although I am a psychic because I see myself on your sofa very soon. I love to be pampered, when the servants were giving me a bath and clipping my nails the other day I was quite relaxed. I have the cutest little snaggletooth. I’m missing most of my teeth but I don’t need those, they got in the way of my tongue, which is now in its proper place hanging out of the side of my mouth. I get along with the hoomans and other puppers. I would rather not go for walks, because my proper place is in your arms. I need a warm cozy place to sleep, wet food to eat, and a family to love and cherish me forever. I wasn’t exactly treated like a princess in my past life, and now I need you to help me make up for lost time! Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more information. The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay, shots and a chip!

Clio is an adult, female Maltese.

Click here for more information about Clio.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.