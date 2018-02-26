× Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — If you bought a Powerball ticket Saturday at Oak Harbor Shell in Slidell, check your ticket.

A ticket purchased at the Slidell convenience store matched four out of five numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, plus the Powerball.

The ticket is worth $50,000. Another ticket sold in Baton Rouge also won $50,000.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing was $271 million. There were no jackpot winners.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be $293 million.