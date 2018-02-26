× NOPD officer injured in hit-and-run that shut down I-10 in N.O. East this morning

NEW ORLEANS – An NOPD officer was injured in a hit-and-run on I-10 in New Orleans East this morning that ended with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking three lanes of traffic.

The officer was inside his police cruiser blocking traffic for a disabled vehicle on I-10 at Morrison Road when a red vehicle slammed into the officer’s cruiser, according to the NOPD.

An 18-wheeler that behind the red vehicle swerved to avoid the crash and ended up disabled across the interstate, while the driver of the red vehicle fled the scene.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, according to the NOPD.

The driver of the 18-wheeler managed to avoid colliding with the officer’s vehicle.

Three lanes of I-10 at Morrison are still blocked while NOPD and Louisiana State Police Troopers work the scene of the crash.