NOPD: Missing man last seen at Dead & Company concert Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is searching for a man who was last seen at the Dead & Company concert at the Smoothie King Center Saturday night.

According to NOPD, John Blake, 48, was last seen leaving his concert seat between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

He did not turn up after a search of Smoothie King Center aid stations, and he never returned to his vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Loyola Ave.

Blake has no known mental health problems. But according to a friend, Blake had been drinking heavily and was intoxicated.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of John Blake is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department Eighth District station at (504) 658-6080 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-821-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.