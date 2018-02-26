NOPD looking for man last seen at N.O. East motel

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen in the lobby of a New Orleans East motel last Friday.

Christopher Walters was last seen between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on February 23 when his brother dropped him off at the Motel 6 Extended Stay in the 12000 block of the South I-10 Service Road, according to the NOPD.

Walters was seen speaking to an unidentified man in the lobby, and that was the last time anyone has seen or heard from him.

Walters is 5’5” tall, 150 lbs, and he was last seen wearing black pants, a black long sleeve shirt, a black leather sleeveless vest, and black shoes.

Walters is believed to be in the Eighth District area, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Walters should contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070 or 911.