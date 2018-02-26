× Marrero man wanted for allegedly trying to hit JPSO officer

Marrero – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a man accused of trying to hit an officer with his car in Harvey.

Investigators say Bill Rumfield was driving near Post Drive and Woodmere Boulevard around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say his grey Acura TL matched the description of a car used in an earlier theft.

When a deputy tried stopping the car, Rumfield allegedly tried to hit him, forcing the officer to fire at the car.

Rumfield managed to get away.

He will face aggravated assault charges when he is arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

29.867235 -90.081200