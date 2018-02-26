BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: A basketball goes through the hoop during the round 16 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the Adelaide 36ers at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on January 27, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)
LSU: no investigation of men’s basketball program and Will Wade
LSU released a statement Monday, refuting a report by Yahoo Sports that head coach men’s basketball coach Will Wade’s “recruiting tactics” were being scrutinized by the NCAA.
The University said it spoke to the NCAA and there is no investigation.
Here’s a report from WGNO Sports from Baton Rouge.
LSU's Wednesday game at South Carolina tips off at 5:30 pm central time.