LSU: no investigation of men’s basketball program and Will Wade

LSU released a statement Monday, refuting a report by Yahoo Sports that head coach men’s basketball coach Will Wade’s “recruiting tactics” were being scrutinized by the NCAA.

The University said it spoke to the NCAA and there is no investigation.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports from Baton Rouge.

LSU's Wednesday game at South Carolina tips off at 5:30 pm central time.