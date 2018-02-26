× Lakeview’s Pizza Nola closing

NEW ORLEANS — Pizza Nola in Lakeview is closing.

The restaurant’s last day of business is Sunday, March 11, co-owner Will Samuels said in a news release.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must make this decision,” Samuels said. “We have had a good seven-and-a-half years, but we must realize that financially we are unable to keep the restaurant operating under the current economic climate. After a slow second-half of 2017, we were counting on a much bigger financial boost from this Carnival season to get us back on track. Unfortunately, we did not get that.”

The pizzeria does plan to re-open to sell king cakes during the 2019 Carnival season and intends to keep its long-standing partnership with Dong Phuong bakery to provide king cakes throughout Carnival.

“We were the first to promote their king cakes and we are so proud of what we have accomplished in our partnership and of the recognition the bakery has achieved,” said Samuels.

Samuels said he’s grateful for the pizzeria’s many dedicated customers and staff who have supported the restaurant throughout its tenure.

“We have some loyal customers – some of whom order from us multiple times per week, and I am thankful for their dedication and support,” Samuels said.

Following Pizza Nola’s closing, another restaurant (to be determined) will occupy Pizza Nola’s current location at 141 West Harrison. Parties interested in sub-leasing or purchasing should contact Samuels.