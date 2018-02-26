KIPP Renaissance High School will be closed Tuesday due to social media threat

NEW ORLEANS — Administrators for KIPP Renaissance High School say the school will be closed on Tuesday following a threat that was made on social media. The school is located at 3820 Saint Claude Avenue.

The school and the NOPD are investigating the threat, according to a written statement announcing Tuesday’s closure.

The closure includes all classes and after school activities as well as Bard Early College classes.

No details were provided by the school regarding the nature of the threat. School administrators said the closure would be ordered out of an abundance of caution.

The school is asking parents who have questions about the threat or the investigations to contact the New Orleans Police Department.