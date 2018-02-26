× Jarrius ‘JJ’ Robertson to receive Warrior Award from WWE

NEW ORLEANS — WWE announced today that 15-year-old Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, double liver transplant survivor, Saints superfan and longtime WWE fan, has been named the recipient of the fourth annual Warrior Award, according to a release from WWE.

Named after WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to someone who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of Ultimate Warrior.

The award will be presented to Robertson by Dana Warrior, widow of Ultimate Warrior, at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will stream live on WWE Network at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 6, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

USA Network will broadcast a special presentation of the ceremony on Saturday, April 7, at 9 p.m. and on Monday, April 9, immediately after WWE Raw.

While battling biliary atresia, a rare chronic liver disease, Jarrius has undergone dozens of surgeries and has had two liver transplants in his short life.

Through these trials and tribulations, Jarrius has not let this disease define who he is. His charismatic, lively and positive attitude throughout his journey has captured the attention of athletes, celebrities and people around the world.

Living by the motto “It takes lives to save lives,” Jarrius strives to encourage everyone to become an organ donor.

See Jarrius’ reaction to the news below: