Hoot-n-Holler Inn opens cardboard hotel with maze hallways

NEW ORLEANS -- There's a new hotel in Mid-City, and it's called the Hoot n Holler Inn.

Okay, so it may be a fictional hotel, but it's pretty unique.

The entire inn is made of cardboard, and its corridors consist of different mazes you must crawl through to get to your next destination.

Four local artists -- Jacques Duffourc, Whitney Raynor, Brian Spitzfaden, and Josie Ann Scamlan -- are the co-founders and inn keepers of this cardboard creation.

They say it's a space where kids and grownups alike can create their own world inside the tunnels.

We spoke to two of the co-creators who say it's a way for people to really get up close and personal with art.

"The idea with this is that you can crawl into it. You know, you can really interact with it on a personal level," says co-creator Brian Spitzfaden.

"It's experiential, because now we are so use to looking for the next thing to do on our phone or we are talking about the thing that we are doing in the moment and this is experiencing it in the moment which is very neat. It's unique compared to other things. You really have to get in there and crawl through the tunnels," says co-creator, Josie Ann Scamlan.

It's also equipped with a doodle deck, a party potty, and a joke joint where you can practice your comedian skills.

After experiencing it myself, it truly is an unusual and spectacular experience that you have to see for yourself!

The next event at the Hoot-N-Holler Inn is on March 3rd.

The admission is free, drinks are free, and there will be a live band.

For more information on booking birthdays or for attending an open-house event, click here.