Hollygrove Market closing, clearance sale set for Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Hollygrove Market, a popular local farm and produce market in the neighborhood for which it is named, is closing, according to an announcement on the market’s Facebook page.

“We are sorry to inform you that we are suspending store operations at Hollygrove Market after our closing today, Monday, February 26,” General Manager Pual Baricos said in the post.

The market will have a clearance sale on Tuesday.

“We are reorganizing financially and will have another announcement about our permanent status as soon as possible. We thank you for your understanding and patronage and hope we can continue to support our local farmers and serve our customers in the New Orleans area in the future.”

The market, located at 8301 Olive St., offered online produce shopping, the famed $25 “box” of locally sourced fruits and vegetables, classes and workshops, and a community garden.