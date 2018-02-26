Arrest made in burglary of Terrytown fire station

TERRYTOWN, La. — A Belle Chasse man has been arrested in connection with the burglary of a Terrytown fire station.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Sean Ulbrich entered the Terrytown Volunteer Fire Department station in the 300 block of Heritage Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb. 8 and stole equipment and tools.

Before fleeing, Ulbrich reportedly stopped, pulled a gun from his waistband, and pointed it at a door to an area where fire personnel were present after apparently hearing a noise, according to the JPSO.

Some of the stolen property was later found abandoned in Plaquemines Parish. Other stolen items were recovered at Ulbrich’s home.