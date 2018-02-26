7 arrested after pot, meth, MDMA, guns, and a THC oil lab found in Lacombe

LACOMBE, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office found ecstasy, marijuana, meth, Xanax, two firearms, and a suspected THC oil lab in a house in Lacombe after a month-long investigation.

The investigation focused on 20-year-old Quinten Casnave, and officers with the St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force closed in on a home Casnave has been known to frequent on February 23, according to the STPSO.

As the officers arrived, several people hopped into a pickup truck and fled the home on Esquinance Street, but officers were able to pull over the truck.

The occupants of the truck – 20-year-old Austin Folse, 18-year-old Matthew Scheneck, and 17-year-old Adelaide Sollberger – were placed under arrest and each face multiple drug charges after MDMA and marijuana were found in the truck.

A search warrant of the house turned up more MDMA, LSD, marijuana, a suspected marijuana THC oil lab, Xanax and two firearms, according to the STPSO.

Casnave, nineteen-year-old Caleb D Pattison, 20-year-old Devin C Aucoin, and 51-year-old Melissa Pattison, the owner of the home, were all arrested on the scene.

All four face multiple misdemeanor and felony charges related to the possession and illegal use of multiple drugs.

Melissa Pattison also faces felony charges of possession of firearm in the presence of illegal controlled deadly substance and illegal use of a controlled deadly substance in the presence of persons under 17.