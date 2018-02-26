× 6 in a row: Pelicans set Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans are on a roll.

Anthony Davis scored 53 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pelicans rallied from 17 points down to defeat the Phoenix Suns 125-116.

The Pelicans handed the Suns their 10th straight defeat.

Davis scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Suns cut the Pelicans lead to two, before Darius Miller made a three pointer and was fouled. He made the free throw for a 119-114 lead.

The Pelicans were playing one day after winning at Milwaukee in overtime.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 40 points, and 10 rebounds.

The Pelicans play at San Antonio Wednesday night.