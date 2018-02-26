44-year-old man arrested for string of sexual battery incidents around Tulane’s campus

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 44-year-old man they say was riding a bicycle around Tulane University and assaulting female students.

Kendrick Shorts has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in connection to a string of sexual battery reports around Tulane’s campus.

Tulane police officers spotted Shorts riding a blue cruiser bicycle near the intersection of Burthe Street and South Claiborne Avenue on February 25, according to the NOPD.

Tulane PD had been working to track down a suspect matching Shorts’ description alongside the NOPD’s Special Victims Section and officers from the Second District.

The investigation remains active, according to the NOPD.