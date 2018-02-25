Inaugural Chinese New Year festival kicks off in Fat City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE-- The Chinese New Year officially began Friday, February 16th, but Fat City was the scene of a four-hour block party to celebrate on Sunday.

"We have traditional Chinese food here, music, dance, and performances that are indicative of our culture," said Yina Chang, a member from Xavier University who helped put the event on. "There are several Chinese programs here in local schools and we want people to know that."

The Chinese Lunar Calendar designates each year with a zodiac animal. 2018 is the Year of the Dog, a symbol of love, loyalty, friendship and honesty.

The Metairie Business Development District, along with the Xavier University’s Confucious Institute and Fat City Friends are hosting an inaugural Chinese New Year Block Party Celebration, and they hope to make it an annual festival.