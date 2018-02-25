Saying goodbye to beloved fruit & veggie man, Mr. Okra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A second line for 75-year old, Arthur "Mr. Okra" Robinson took place this afternoon following his walk-through funeral at Marigny Opeara House.

The second line went from Marigny Opera House to BJ's Loung on Burgundy Street. The second line was led by Kinfolk Brass Band and Darryl "Dancing Man" Young.

Mr. Okra was known for delivering fruits and vegetables to customers with his trademark truck equipped with a PA system to announce what fruits and veggies he was selling. He had been selling vegetables on the streets of New Orleans since he was 15.

Today family and friends remembered him.

"Mr. Okra was a wonderful guy. I knew him since I was a little boy," David Moore said.

"He was a very lovable man," Linda King said.

"I used to love when he'd called out 'bikini squash' instead of zucchini squash. I loved that about him, Phyliss King, his niece said.

Many of his his family and friends came out to the funeral and second line dressed with hats made out of fruits and veggies. Others sang the names of fruits and veggies, just like Mr. Okra would.

Mr. Okra's daughter, Sergio Robinson will carry on his legacy and continue to sell produce out of his truck.

She said, "My daddy taught me how to run that truck and how to take care of business. I'm going to miss him. I'm really going to miss him."

Watch his daughter give this lovely tribute to her dad here:

Mr. Okra has 9 children, 23 grand-children, and 11 great-grandchildren.