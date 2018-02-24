UNO holds-off Virginia Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Privateers picked-up another win in the second day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Baseball Classic at Maestri Field. UNO defeated Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 4-2 after beating Ball State 10-1 in their first game of the tournament Friday night.

UNO starter, Kyle Arjona did his part, only allowing one run on 6 hits in 5 innings of work. He got the run support in the form of an RBI single from Beau Bratton in the second, a solo home run from Owen Magee in the third, followed by another solo shot from Bratton in the 4th. A Darren Willis sacrifice fly in the 8th inning rounded-out the scoring for the Privateers. Bratton led the way at the plate for UNO going 3-3 with 2 RBI-- including the homer in the 4th.

Leading 3-0 through 4 innings, the Hokies slowly chipped-away at the deficit. Tom Stoffel knocked a home run of his own out of the park in the 5th, and then Cam Irvine scored on a bases loaded walk to Jack Owens. Tech trailed 4-2 into the top of the 9th and had two runners on base with 2 outs. With the game-tying runner on second, that's when UNO closer Eric Orze slammed the door. He froze Irvine on a called strike three to end the game. Orze picked-up the save for the Privateers, giving-up one hit and striking-out 2 against the 5 batters he faced in the final inning. Five UNO pitchers combined for 9 strike-outs on the day.

UNO (4-3) plays their third and final game of the classic Sunday afternoon against Iowa at noon.