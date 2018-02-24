The Ponchatoula Lions Club hosts Pastalaya cookout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La -- The Ponchatoula Lions Club sponsored a pastalaya cook-off in Ponchatoula on Saturday. Businesses, church groups, and families were there to cook the best pasta they could cook for a competition. Folks who went to the event didn't leave hungry. The Ponchatoula Lions members sold bowls of Pastalaya for 5 bucks. Proceeds from the festival will benefit people in in their area that in need of medical conditions

Next year they're planning for another cook-off next year on March the 9th along with a car show.

The Ponchatoula lions club is a local organization that specialized in doing volunteer work to improve their community.