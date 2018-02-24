× Soggy WGNO baseball classic rolls on, Saturday schedule changes

The WGNO Baseball Classic rolls on, despite at times heavy rain that fell on the metro New Orleans area Friday.

Games at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium and Mike Miley Stadium were cancelled.

At RBI Field, West Ouachita shut out Brother Martin 4-0. Peyton Parker was not only the winning pitcher, but made an incredible catch at shortstop late in the game. Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

In the nightcap, West Ouachita defeated Fontainebleau 8-1. Luke Honeycutt tossed a complete game for the Chiefs. Connor Jones was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

At Chalmette, St Paul's defeated the Owls 10-1. Chalmette defeated Shaw 5-4.

Here are Saturday's game on the final day of the WGNO baseball classic.

At RBI Field at Wesley Barrow Stadium

9:00 am Jesuit vs West Ouachita

11:30 am Jesuit vs Ruston

2:00 pm Ruston vs Ponchatoula

At Chalmette

9:00 am Shaw vs Franklinton

11:30 am Rummel vs Franklinton

2:00 pm Rummel vs Fontainebleau