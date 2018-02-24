× Jesuit wins two Saturday in WGNO Baseball Classic

New Orleans — The Jesuit Blue Jays went 2-0 Saturday in the final day of the WGNO Baseball Classic. They started the day defeating West Ouachita 5-4 and followed that up with an 8-5 win over Ruston.

In their game against the Bearcats, Jesuit jumped-out to an early lead with a 4-run second inning and then pushed that lead to 6-0 by the third. Ruston kept fighting though, chipping away with 2 runs in the 4th and 3 more in the 5th. They got within 6-5, but Jesuit tacked-on 2 more to stay out front and win it 8-5.

